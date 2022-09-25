xFund Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $13.57 Million (XFUND)

xFund (XFUND) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. xFund has a total market capitalization of $13.57 million and $286,267.00 worth of xFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, xFund has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One xFund coin can currently be purchased for about $1,360.80 or 0.07200175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

xFund Coin Profile

xFund’s genesis date was October 6th, 2020. xFund’s total supply is 9,971 coins. xFund’s official Twitter account is @UnificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here. xFund’s official website is unification.com/xfund.

xFund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xFUND is the on-chain governance and access token for the Unification Oracle of Oracles and other DeFi products. Please note this is a separate token from FUND which is on a separate mainnet.xFUND’s supply starts at 0. It’s purpose is to enable off-chain governance for the entire Unification ecosystem. xFUND may be acquired on the open market or captured as emissions by staking Mainnet FUND.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

