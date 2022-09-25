XMON Market Cap Achieves $169.05 Million (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One XMON coin can now be purchased for approximately $16,904.62 or 0.89883712 BTC on exchanges. XMON has a total market capitalization of $169.05 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011008 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071397 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10913843 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for XMON is 0xmons.xyz/#. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XMON

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles.”

