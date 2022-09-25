YDragon Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52,049.72 (YDR)

YDragon (YDR) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One YDragon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YDragon has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. YDragon has a market capitalization of $52,049.72 and approximately $34,670.00 worth of YDragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About YDragon

YDragon’s launch date was August 17th, 2021. YDragon’s official website is ydragon.io. YDragon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “YDragon is a cross-chain index ecosystem with yield bearing collateral, providing a true interoperable cross-asset experience. A cross-chain platform that delivers multiple sources of income. Crafted by YDragon.YDragon is a platform offering a range of opportunities to own a diverse selection of cryptocurrencies with a single token. Within this selection there will be one ever-present token; YDR.YDR is central to the vision due to its utility and governance characteristics. As an investor, as you hold YDR, you hold the power to influence future decisions on YDragon indexes and their assets.Telegram (channel) | Telegram (chat)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YDragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YDragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YDragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

