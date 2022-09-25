YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,720 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,182 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

NYSE DIS opened at $99.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

