Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.35

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 100599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Z in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Z Stock Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Z Company Profile

Z ( OTCMKTS:YAHOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Z had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 2.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Z Holdings Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

