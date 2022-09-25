Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.35

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 100599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Z in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Z Stock Down 3.1 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.02.
Z Company Profile
Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Z (YAHOY)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.