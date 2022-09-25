ZCore Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. ZCore has a market cap of $48,794.63 and approximately $146.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZCore

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone.ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

