Zero (ZER) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

Zero (ZER) traded 91.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Zero has a market capitalization of $192,932.58 and $2.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 79.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00295371 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00109882 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00073585 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001002 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,933,707 coins and its circulating supply is 9,638,825 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

