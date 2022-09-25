ZIMBOCASH Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,724.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $61.70 million and approximately $4,724.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010956 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071049 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10861641 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH launched on April 28th, 2020. ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash.

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “ZIMBOCASH is a movement for Sound Money in Zimbabwe. The project aims to present an alternative to the ravaging inflations rates in the country.The total supply of ZIMBOCASH has been fixed and all Zimbabweans who sign up are allocated with ZIMBOCASH.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.