ZKSpace Reaches Market Cap of $50.99 Million (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. ZKSpace has a total market capitalization of $50.99 million and $606,305.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One ZKSpace token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZKSpace Token Profile

ZKSpace launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org/en. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZKSpace Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSpace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSpace using one of the exchanges listed above.

