0Chain (ZCN) Price Tops $0.11

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular exchanges. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $13.11 million and approximately $22,766.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,075.38 or 1.09860533 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058645 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010426 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00064859 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.