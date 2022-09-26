0x One Day Trading Volume Hits $17.56 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. 0x has a market cap of $266.30 million and $17.56 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001394 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 0x has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is www.0xproject.com/#home. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

