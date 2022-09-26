10,000 Shares in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the first quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 44,146 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 10.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 19,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 105.6% in the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCS. Sidoti lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

NYSE:SCS opened at $7.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.55 million, a PE ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 446.19%.

In related news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

