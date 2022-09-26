10,406 Shares in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Bought by Johnson Midwest Financial LLC

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 178.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,351,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,100,000 after buying an additional 2,146,033 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $6,325,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 989,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 400,444 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.87.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

