136,770 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 136,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 70.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

CNP stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.86.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

