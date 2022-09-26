3,529 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Purchased by Johnson Midwest Financial LLC

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP opened at $47.68 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.