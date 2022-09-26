487 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Bought by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Best Buy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 77.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,451 shares of company stock worth $1,997,952 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $68.78 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

