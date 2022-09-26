4ART Coin (4ART) Price Tops $0.0119 on Top Exchanges

4ART Coin (4ART) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. During the last week, 4ART Coin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One 4ART Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. 4ART Coin has a total market cap of $41.75 million and $10,206.00 worth of 4ART Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

4ART Coin Coin Profile

4ART Coin launched on June 12th, 2020. 4ART Coin’s total supply is 3,508,500,000 coins. 4ART Coin’s official Twitter account is @4ARTechnologies and its Facebook page is accessible here. 4ART Coin’s official website is www.4art-technologies.com.

4ART Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4ARTapp is a toolbox to digitize all relevant tasks related to art handling and network all players with each other. All market participants benefit from greater transparency, security, process-efficiency, and a significant reduction in costs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4ART Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4ART Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4ART Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

