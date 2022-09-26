745 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 745 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $284.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.05 and a 200-day moving average of $402.02. The firm has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.06 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

About Adobe

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

