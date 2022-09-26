A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

