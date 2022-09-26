AAR (NYSE:AIR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AIR. StockNews.com upgraded AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded AAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of AIR opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.51. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $446.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.10 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AAR will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $1,170,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 4.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of AAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of AAR by 1.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AAR by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

