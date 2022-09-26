AAR (NYSE:AIR) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered AAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

AIR opened at $35.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21. AAR has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.51.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. AAR had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $1,170,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AAR by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AAR by 76.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,946,000 after purchasing an additional 214,094 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AAR by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,660,000 after purchasing an additional 157,906 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

