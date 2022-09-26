Aavegotchi (GHST) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00006144 BTC on popular exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $54.92 million and $7.06 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,388,486 coins. Aavegotchi’s official website is www.aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi.

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

