AAX Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.69 Million (AAB)

AAX Token (AAB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, AAX Token has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $22.25 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AAX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00004668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token’s launch date was March 19th, 2020. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange.

Buying and Selling AAX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform.More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

