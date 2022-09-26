AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $143.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $252.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.44 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Argus cut their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

