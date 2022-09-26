AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lessened by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.8% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus cut their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie stock opened at $143.06 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.44 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.77 and its 200-day moving average is $149.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $252.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

