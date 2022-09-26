Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $364.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $340.84.

Accenture Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $259.98 on Friday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $256.20 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.74 and a 200 day moving average of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its stake in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

