Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $335.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $357.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $340.84.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $259.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.35. Accenture has a 52 week low of $256.20 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

