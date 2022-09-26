Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $340.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $340.84.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $259.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.35. The company has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 1-year low of $256.20 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,728,000 after buying an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 53,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

