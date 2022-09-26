Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 153.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 24,082.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 418,786 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $259.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $256.20 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Bank of America cut their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

