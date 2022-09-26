ACENT (ACE) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

ACENT (ACE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. ACENT has a market capitalization of $31.34 million and $3.20 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ACENT launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ACENT is acent.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP.”

