ACG Wealth Acquires Shares of 50 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $697.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $626.91 and a 200-day moving average of $642.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $754.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,740 shares of company stock worth $35,478,694 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.33.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
