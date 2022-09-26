ACG Wealth Acquires Shares of 50 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $697.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $626.91 and a 200-day moving average of $642.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $754.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,740 shares of company stock worth $35,478,694 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.