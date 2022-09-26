ACoconut Hits Market Capitalization of $182,856.78 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $182,856.78 and $27,639.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00031975 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi.

Buying and Selling ACoconut

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

