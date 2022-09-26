adbank (ADB) Trading Up 110.7% Over Last Week

adbank (ADB) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. adbank has a total market cap of $578,539.00 and $153,275.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, adbank has traded up 110.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

adbank Coin Profile

adbank was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog. adbank’s official website is adbank.network. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

adbank Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

