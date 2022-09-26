Adshares (ADS) Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Adshares has a market cap of $82.11 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Adshares has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00011220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000687 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00013091 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 30,824,822 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

