Adshares Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. Adshares has a market cap of $84.26 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00010960 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00013647 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007643 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012500 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 30,825,386 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.