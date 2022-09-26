ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADTN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

ADTN opened at $18.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $893.09 million, a PE ratio of -64.68 and a beta of 1.36. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,609 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 103,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,248,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,406,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

