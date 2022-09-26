Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 459 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 6.5 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $144.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

