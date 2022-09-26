Aeon 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $897.00 (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $897.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aeon has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,874.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021548 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00278200 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00146279 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.73 or 0.00750870 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.09 or 0.00604454 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000941 BTC.
Aeon Coin Profile
AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 18,019,773 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Aeon
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
