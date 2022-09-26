Aeon 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $897.00 (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $897.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aeon has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,874.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00278200 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00146279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.73 or 0.00750870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.09 or 0.00604454 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.90 or 0.00606566 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 18,019,773 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.