AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) One Day Volume Tops $35.00

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, AFEN Blockchain has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. AFEN Blockchain has a market cap of $178,610.00 and $35.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AFEN Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AFEN Blockchain Profile

AFEN Blockchain was first traded on April 6th, 2021. AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. AFEN Blockchain’s official website is afengroup.com.

AFEN Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AFEN has the objective of combining blockchain’s immutable data structure and the backing of government bodies to provide legitimacy to products. This brand aims to legitimate and the promotion of African culture. Real-Estate NFT’s paired with Government backing would be at the forefront of innovation as the buyer will be able to trust the legitimacy of their ownership.The $Afen token serves three distinct purposes: NFT marketplace, staking, educational and cashback.”

