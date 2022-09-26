Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on October 14th

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Ag Growth International Stock Down 4.3 %

AFN opened at C$33.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$626.17 million and a P/E ratio of 59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$26.56 and a one year high of C$44.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$65.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.92.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

