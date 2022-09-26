Ag Growth International Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:AGGZF)

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, September 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1112 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $27.50 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGGZF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

See Also

