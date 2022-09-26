Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics Stock Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $10.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.25. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,016.70% and a negative net margin of 958.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($8.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 147,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.