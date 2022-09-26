Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air T from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Air T Stock Performance

AIRT opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. Air T has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $64.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,880.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,880.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $30,860.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,763. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,793 shares of company stock worth $130,831 over the last quarter. Insiders own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Air T

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.48% of Air T worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

