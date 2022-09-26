Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives $156.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.75.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $125,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $741,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,139,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $125,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 833,644 shares of company stock worth $95,196,464 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Airbnb Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

