Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €175.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Airbus in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) target price on Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Airbus in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of AIR stock opened at €91.98 ($93.86) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €102.82. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($102.01).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

