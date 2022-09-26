AirCoin (AIR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $83,026.00

AirCoin (AIR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. AirCoin has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $83,026.00 worth of AirCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AirCoin has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One AirCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AirCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,092.59 or 1.09856790 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00055986 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00063388 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

AirCoin Profile

AirCoin (AIR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2021. AirCoin’s total supply is 443,100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,000,000,000,000 coins. AirCoin’s official Twitter account is @airtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AirCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AirFox is a B2B platform that provides advertisers and lenders with more affordable mobile data. AirFox leverages the Ethereum blockchain as a digital ledger for the users' mobile phone data (behavior, personal information, user lifetime value, and opt-in advertisements), allowing the creation of a user score system that will determine if the user is a trustable credit recipient. Moreover, their applications (AirFox Browser and AirFox Recharge app) will allow the consumption of mobile internet (which is typically inflated mainly due to ads and trackers) to be reduced and enables users to receive micro-loans taking into account their telco data, wireless billing, device usage, web-sites browsed, applications used and AirFox, apps’ internal behavior in order to create a credit score AirToken (AIR) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token that works as the currency in the platform, allowing AirFox to give micro-loans. The token also allows the advertisers to buy data directly. Furthermore, it will also be used as a reward system for token holders, allowing them to keep a portion of the advertising revenue generated by the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AirCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.