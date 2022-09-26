Akita Inu (AKITA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $353,749.00

Akita Inu (AKITA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Akita Inu has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $353,749.00 worth of Akita Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Akita Inu has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Akita Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Akita Inu Profile

Akita Inu was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Akita Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. Akita Inu’s official website is www.akitatoken.net. Akita Inu’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akita Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AKITA is an experiment in decentralized community-driven. No founders, no team tokens.AKITA (Akita Inu) is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain.Originally a meme token without a team nor a project, acting as Doge's and Shiba Inu's smaller brother, it now has a strong community of 45,000+ holders, a dedicated team known as Polarfox Labs, and many moderators to help federate the community.The goal of the team is to convert this coin from a meme token to a real, useful token with various use cases.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akita Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akita Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akita Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

