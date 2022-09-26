Akoin (AKN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,000.00

Akoin (AKN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, Akoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Akoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $13,000.00 worth of Akoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akoin coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akoin alerts:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011110 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00147812 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014144 BTC.

Akoin Coin Profile

Akoin’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,798,478 coins. Akoin’s official Twitter account is @AkoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akoin’s official website is www.akoin.io. The official message board for Akoin is medium.com/akoinofficial.

Akoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by a marketplace of tools and services for entrepreneurs, business owners, and social activists as they connect and engage across the rising economies of Africa and beyond.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.