Akropolis Delphi Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $108,478.00 (ADEL)

Akropolis Delphi (ADEL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Akropolis Delphi has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akropolis Delphi has a total market cap of $108,478.00 and approximately $22,548.00 worth of Akropolis Delphi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis Delphi coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011001 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Akropolis Delphi Coin Profile

Akropolis Delphi’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. Akropolis Delphi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Akropolis Delphi’s official website is delphi.akropolis.io. Akropolis Delphi’s official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akropolis Delphi is medium.com/akropolis.

Akropolis Delphi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ADEL is A Non-Sale Product Governance Token for Delphi, a DeFi yield farming aggregator developed by Akropolis.Delphi offers synthetic savings and high yield “accounts”. ADEL can only be earnt through liquidity provision of stablecoins, AKRO and other selected tokens and active governance participation.”

