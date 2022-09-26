Alchemist 24 Hour Volume Reaches $140,309.00 (MIST)

Alchemist (MIST) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Alchemist coin can now be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00010910 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemist has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Alchemist has a market cap of $2.37 million and $140,309.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemist alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,004.86 or 1.09903723 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00059335 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010465 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064638 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Alchemist Profile

Alchemist is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemist

According to CryptoCompare, “Mist is an open-world, Action Role Playing Game with a dynamic combat style that is unique in the world of MMOs. Collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore infinite immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG. You can collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG built on the Mist NFT Framework.The game universe connects to the MIST native token as the in-game currency, allowing you to farm and stake tokens to earn in- and out- of game rewards. Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.